Raymond James Reiterates “C$6.00” Price Target for Opsens (CVE:OPS)

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CVE OPS opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39. Opsens has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.83.

In other Opsens news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$61,800.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

