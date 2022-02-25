Raymond James Trims Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price to $22.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

