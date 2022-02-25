Raymond James Trims Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price to $22.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.76.
Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (TRMR)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.