Raymond James Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.09.
WMT opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $373.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.18. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.