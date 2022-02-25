Raymond James Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $373.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.18. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.