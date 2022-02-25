RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RealReal updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 7,536,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,988. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $730.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 125,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after buying an additional 870,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 151,717 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

