RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 146,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,163,158 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $7.11.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REAL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $90,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,725,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

