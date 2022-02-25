RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $7.62. RealReal shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 16,252 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,281. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,725,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of RealReal by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 899,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

