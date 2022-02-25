Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.71.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

RETA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,816. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. The company has a market cap of $938.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

