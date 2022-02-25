Receive Access Ecosystem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46,809.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $46,809.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00282756 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004666 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000640 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.35 or 0.01199333 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

