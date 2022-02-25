Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.72) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.64) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($101.73) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,173 ($97.55).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.