Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.86

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 948981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,744 shares of company stock worth $3,189,908 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

