Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Redfin by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,040,000 after buying an additional 73,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,600,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 20.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 730,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Redfin by 281.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after buying an additional 259,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,409 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

