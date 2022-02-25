Reef (REEF) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $178.37 million and approximately $33.62 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00231099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035184 BTC.

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

