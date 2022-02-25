Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Regions Financial also reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

