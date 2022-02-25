Regis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 2,362 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regis by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Regis (Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

