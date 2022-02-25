Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $445.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

