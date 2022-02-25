Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of NMI worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NMI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NMI stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

