Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 375.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock worth $850,481 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

