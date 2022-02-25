Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.53 Million in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
