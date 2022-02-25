Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 9,300 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HY opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $648.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

