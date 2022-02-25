Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Renasant’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

RNST stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 104,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 571,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.