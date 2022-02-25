Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $5.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 5,788,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

