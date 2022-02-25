Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

