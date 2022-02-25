Research Analysts Set Expectations for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of JELD opened at $22.50 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

