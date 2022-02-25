Reviewing Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A Creative Learning 14.81% -22.11% 26.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Creative Learning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.39 -$62.99 million N/A N/A Creative Learning $2.19 million 0.91 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

Creative Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and Creative Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meten EdtechX Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,635.11%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Summary

Creative Learning beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Creative Learning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

