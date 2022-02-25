Reviewing Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75%

This table compares Fluence Energy and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $594.05 million 3.60 -$162.00 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.60

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fluence Energy and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 3 12 0 2.69 FREYR Battery 0 2 5 0 2.71

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus target price of $39.14, suggesting a potential upside of 213.64%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 118.95%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats FREYR Battery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

