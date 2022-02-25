Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.17.

NYSE RVLV opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 39,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 333,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Revolve Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

