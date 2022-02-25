Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.17.
NYSE RVLV opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 39,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 333,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Revolve Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
