Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RVLV traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. 9,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

