Revomon (REVO) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Revomon has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $966,719.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00041910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.19 or 0.06807824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,591.21 or 0.99811147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048403 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

