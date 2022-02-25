ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of RWLK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,622. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RWLK. Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

