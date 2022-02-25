Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RZLT shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. reduced their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RZLT stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.55.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

