RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.06. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the second quarter worth $870,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the third quarter worth $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the second quarter worth $228,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

