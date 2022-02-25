Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,850 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.