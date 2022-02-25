RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$26.50 at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIOCF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

OTCMKTS RIOCF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 7,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,073. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

