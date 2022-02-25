Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSKD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

RSKD opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

