Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Raised to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$69.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.20.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$66.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$62.02 and a one year high of C$94.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

