RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,882. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 430,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 172,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

