Robert W. Baird Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $107.09 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after buying an additional 143,887 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Five9 by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

