Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

RKT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,513,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 56,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

