Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.62.
ROKU opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average of $259.52.
In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,330,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
