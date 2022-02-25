Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.62.

ROKU opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average of $259.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,330,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

