Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Shares Down 0.5%

Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,021,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,068,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000.

