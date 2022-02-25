Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $103.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as low as $88.14 and last traded at $88.83, with a volume of 23652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.24.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

