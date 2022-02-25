Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €95.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.50 ($150.57).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €44.21 ($50.24) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($161.31). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

