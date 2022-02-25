Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $90.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.

NYSE NTR opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

