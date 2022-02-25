Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $147.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.66.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

