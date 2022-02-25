Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,068 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

