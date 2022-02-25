Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $521.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 214,960 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

