Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.28% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.