Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

