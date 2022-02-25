Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.944 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

NYSE:RY opened at $107.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $84.98 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

