Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to C$24.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SBSW opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

