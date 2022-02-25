Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to C$24.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of SBSW opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
